ECRU -- Brenda Joyce Tallant Roberson, 61, passed away Sunday, August 15, 2020, at North Ms Med Center in Tupelo. Services will be on Wed at 2pm at Cairo Baptist Church at Ecru. Visitation will be on Wed at 12 Noon until service time at at the church. ASSOCIATED FAMILY FUNERAL HOME IN TUPELO ARE IN CHARGE OF ARRANGEMENTS . (associatedfuneral.com). Burial will follow at Cairo Cemetery.

