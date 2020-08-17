ECRU -- Brenda Joyce Tallant Roberson, 61, passed away Saturday, August 15, 2020, at North MIss Medical Center in Tupelo.. Services will be on Aug 19, 2020 at 2 pm at Cairo Baptist Church at Ecru. Visitation will be on Wed at 1pm until service time at at the church. ASSOCIATED FAMILY FUNERAL HOME IN TUPELO ARE IN CHARGE OF ARRANGEMENTS . (associatedfuneral.com). Burial will follow at Cairo Baptist Church Cemetery.

