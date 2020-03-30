Robert Edward Tallant, 79, passed away Monday, March 30, 2020, at Monroe Regional Hospital after a recent illness. He was born October 6, 1940, in Vardaman to James E. Tallant and Ruth Roman Tallant. He was raised in Vardaman and Houston where he was a 1958 graduate of Houston High School. During his senior year, Robert worked nights, attended school, and served in the National Guard. A classmate selected his senior quote "Blessed is the man who invented sleep." and Robert always loved a good nap. Robert had a deep love for his country and served 9 years in the National Guard and the U S Army achieving the rank of Sergeant. During his Army service, he was stationed at Fort Polk and the Ascom Depot in Korea. A man of order and discipline, he was happiest when he wore a soldier's uniform. In 2011, the Okolona Chamber of Commerce awarded a Special Recognition plaque to Robert for 38 years of placing American flags throughout Okolona on federal holidays. In 1968, Robert married Sharon Brasfield of Houston and they welcomed their only child, Loralei, later that year. Making their home in Okolona, the Tallants contributed greatly to their community through their careers and their volunteerism. Always her hero, Loralei called her daddy first during any crisis especially those which might upset her mom like trying to boil water in her mom's favorite plastic mixing bowl. He encouraged everyone to pursue further education and valued experiences over things so he worked tirelessly for Loralei to have opportunities he never had. Her favorite quote of his is "Once I thought I was wrong but I was mistaken." After his military service, he pursued an accounting degree at Ole Miss and Mississippi State before becoming a Certified Public Accountant in 1972. Over his career, he worked at several local CPA firms including his own firm prior to retirement. As the furniture industry grew in Okolona, Robert focused on manufacturing accounting and, ultimately, cofounded 20th Century Enterprises. After 20th Century closed, he served as Okolona City Clerk for several years. With a deep love for Okolona, Robert served as President of the Okolona Chamber of Commerce and the Okolona Lions Club, and volunteered at the local VFW. With a dry sense of humor and quiet spirit, few people were aware of the many things he did for others - assisting many to obtain free glasses, hiring people to do odd jobs, providing paychecks early or loaning money until payday, serving as accountant for Okolona Christian Church and Common Ground Christian Church and also assisting with construction of Common Ground Christian Church. Due to the Covid-19 virus guidelines, a private family graveside service will be held at 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, April 1, 2020 at Lee Memorial Park in Verona with Minister R-Kay Willardson officiating. Holland Funeral Directors, Okolona Chapel is honored to be serving our friends. Survivors include his wife of 52 years Sharon Brasfield Tallant, their daughter Loralei Tallant McGee (Greg) of Tupelo, grandchildren Jacob Roman McGee of Asheville NC and Georgia Elizabeth McGee of Tuscaloosa AL; sisters-in-law Monette Maher of Blue Springs, Teresa Spencer of Shannon, Betty Brasfield of Mooreville, and brother-in-law Ted Brasfield of Little Rock AR; nieces Reba Morris (Ron), Kay Davis (Kevin), Karen Gorrell (Dallas), Angela Derreberry (Darrell), Andrea Spencer (Darrel Ledington), Dorinda Lambert (Greg); nephews Ricky Parker (Lori), Eddy Parker (Annette), Edward Maher (Marilyn); numerous great- and great-great nieces and nephews; and his best friend Kenny Simmons. He was preceded in death by his parents, beloved sister Norma Jean Allen, mother-in-love Irene Earnest, and four brother-in-laws with whom he always enjoyed hearty laughs and tall tales. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Common Ground Christian Church, 30514 Hwy 41, Nettleton MS 38858 or the Health Care Foundation of North Mississippi, 830 S Gloster Street, Tupelo MS 38801. Condolences to the family may be posted at hollandfuneraldirectors.com.
