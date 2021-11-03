Tyson D. Tallant, 77, passed away Tuesday, November 2, 2021, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. He was born October 9, 1944 to the late Clifford Tallant and the late Dera Cleveland Tallant. He was a member of East Heights Baptist Church and United States Army veteran. He enjoyed watching sports, especially Ole Miss athletics. He worked for Barnes Crossing Auto Group for the past 10 years and prior to his work in the auto industry, Tyson worked in the furniture industry for 35 years, working with Penn Tire and Hickory Hill. He was known for his love of church, telling jokes and spending time with his friends and family. Services will be at 2:00 pm on Friday November 5, 2021 at Senter Funeral Home with Bro.Terry Ledbetter, Bro. Kerry Lee Peden and Bro. Kevin Hatfield officiating. Burial will be in Sandy Springs Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm on Thursday November 4, 2021 at Senter Funeral Home. Senter Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. He is survived by his wife of 33 years, Brenda Tallant of Tupelo, 3 step sons; Michael (Leah) Fears of Blue Springs, Joey (Stephanie) Fears of Tupelo, and Ben (Stacey) Fears of Alexander, AR, grandchildren; Bethany Bullock of Blue Springs, Andrew Fears of Blue Springs, David Fears of Blue Springs, Krysten Fears of Tupelo, Gabriel Fears of Tupelo, and Elliot Fears of Alexander, AR, 2 brothers; Lawrence Tallant of GA, Bryson (Connie) Tallant of Douglasville, GA, and 1 sister; Christine Holcomb of Fulton, and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; Clifford and Dera Tallant, 1 brother, Russell Tallant and a brother in law, Jimmy Holcomb. Pallbearers will be Bobby Cleveland, David Parker, Chuck Richardson, Bronn Tallant, Chad Hughes, Scotty Smith, Reid Roberts, and Ralph Smith. Honorary pallbearers will be the drivers at Barns Crossing Auto Group. Online condolences can be expressed at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com
