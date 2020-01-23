James Edward Talley, 36, passed away on January 21, 2020. He was a construction worker and a Baptist. He loved to draw, grill with family and friends and listen to music. Funeral services will be at Waters Funeral Home on Friday, January 24, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. with Bro. Bobby Casteel officiating. Burial will be in the Baldwyn Masonic Cemetery. He is survived by his mother, Mary Cole Talley Raines and step-father, Richard Raines of Verona; wife, Jessica Talley of Tupelo; sons, Dakota Talley and Kaine Talley both of Saltillo; stepchildren, Avalyn Rodgers and Hunter Rodgers both of Tupelo; sisters, June Seiber (Stevan) of TN, Angela Darlene Raines of Mooreville and Beverly Talley of TN; brother, David Talley of TN. He was preceded in death by his father, Jimmy Talley. Visitation will be at Waters Funeral Home on Friday from noon until 2:00 p.m. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family @www.watersfuneralservice.com
