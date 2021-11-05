Thomas Lafayette Talley passed away at his home in Walnut, MS at the age of 87 on November 3, 2021. He was born February 12, 1934 to R.C. Talley and Martha Parish Talley in Alcorn, MS. He was a Plant Manager for 25 years at Kingspoint Manufacturing in Fayetteville, N.C. He was a member of the Marlow Church of Christ. Thomas is survived by his wife: Deloris Lavell Campbell Talley of Walnut, MS; one son: Ron Talley (Tracy) of Hardeeville, S.C.; two daughters: Sherry Doyle, Tina Clifton both of Walnut, MS; two sisters: Margaret Stricklin of Ridgeland, MS, Joan Monroe of Corinth, MS; five grandchildren: Hunter Doyle of Michigan City, TN, Taylor Harrison (Cody) of Saulsbury, TN, Brett Clifton of Walnut, MS, Erica Milhorn (Nick) of Henderson, TN, Brad Clifton of Jackson, MS; three great-grandchildren: Walker Thomas Smith of Saulsburg, TN, Fisher Michael Harrison of Saulsbury, TN, Lila Ann Milhorn of Henderson, TN. He is preceded in death by his parents; one brother: Ricky Talley; one sister: Kathleen Franks.
