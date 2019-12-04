WEST POINT, MS -- Callie Wells Tallie, 56, passed away Tuesday, November 26, 2019, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo, MS. Services will be on Friday, December 6, 2019 at 1:00 PM at Town Creek M.B. Church. Visitation will be on Thursday, December 5, 2019 from 3:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. at Carter's Mortuary Service Chapel. Burial will follow at Greenwood Cemetery.

