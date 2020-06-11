47, passed away on Sat., June 6, 2020 at his residence in Okolona. Jimmy Lee "Tony" Tallie was born to his late parents, Jimmy Lee Tallie, Sr. and Merty Mae Mitchell on Feb. 18, 1973 in Chickasaw Co. Tony received his education from the West Point Schools. Jimmy Lee "Tony" Tallie is survived by his companion Nettie Box of Okolona. A special friend; Henry "Hammer" Atkinson of Okolona. 3 daughters; Lachadisty Poe of Aberdeen, Tierra Poe of Aberdeen, and Gloria (Perry) Evans of Okolona. 8 sisters; Mary Ewing of Prairie, Kathlean Tallie of Prairie, Carrie (Curley) Drake of Prairie,Shirly (Conrod) Dexter of Prairie, Gail (Bobby) Wright of Prairie, Jessie (Lonnie) Bowens of Okolona, Delois (Richard) Kelly of Toomsebe, MS, and Melissa (Bobby) Stewart of Tupelo. 3 brothers; James (Mamie)Tallie of Indiana, Robert (Tiquanda) Tallie of Calhoun, Jessie (Callie) Tallie of Okolona and 5 grandchildren. The visitation will be Fri., June 12, 2020 from 3-5 p.m. at Williams Memorial with the necessary safety measures implemented. The service will be Sat., June 13, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at the Lake Grove MBC cemetery. Williams Memorial is in charge of all arrangements.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.