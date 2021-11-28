Halie Kay Tanner left this world for her heavenly home on Thursday, November 25, 2021. She shared her birthday with her twin sister Shelbie Tanner on May 15, 1998. They were the beautiful babies of Wesley McCain and Jimmie Turner. To know Halie, was to love her. She had the most contagious smile that would light any room. She worked at The Trolley and The Experience in management. She loved music, singing, her family and friends, and just being around people. Above all other, was the love she had for her babies, Loxley and Henry Hutton. She was a member of Friendship Baptist Church, but attended Cairo Baptist in Ecru, MS. Halie was an unreplaceable treasure to her family and will be missed beyond measure. Services for Halie will be Monday, November 29, 2021 at 2:00pm at United Funeral Service with Bro. Matt Parker officiating. There will be two visitation the first on Sunday, November 28, 2021 from 4:00pm till 8:00pm and Monday, November 29, 2021 from 11:00am till the start of the service at 2:00pm. Burial will be at Glenfield Memorial Park. She is survived by her mother, Jimmie Turner, her father, Wesley McCain her adopted mother Ashley McCain, her twin sister Shelbie Tanner, two brothers; John Asher Young, and Braxton Tanner, and four sisters; Elizabeth Grace McCain, Annabelle Faith McCain, Gracin Tanner, and Leanne Tanner Letizia, her babies; Henry Hutton McCain and Loxley McCullough, grandparents, Tommy and Kay Hill, and Annie and Thomas McCain (nannie and papa), and her best friends Nikki Barre and Jessy Gonzales. Pallbearers are; Johnathan Gordon, Mathew Gordon, Wade Simmons, Bryan Malone, Colby Runnels, Travis Barre, and Landon Wade Holladay. For online condolences please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com United is honored to be entrusted with these arrangements. In Lieu of flowers the family ask that memorial donations be made to United Funeral Service for the purchase of a headstone.
