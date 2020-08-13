Harold O. Tanner, 70, died Wednesday, August 12, 2020, peacefully at his home surrounded by family. He was born March 10, 1950, in Gulfport, MS., to Roy and Mae Tanner. He was a member of First Baptist Church in New Albany. He served in the Florida National Guard. He worked many years as an electrician throughout Florida. He retired from The University of Mississippi. He is survived by his wife of 34 years: D'Ann Dunnam Tanner; his children whom he dearly loved: Bruce Tanner (Sherina) of Pensacola, FL., Wendy Cloud (Matt) of Avon Park, FL., Michael Tanner (Terrie) of Fort Meade, FL., Melissa Langdale of Melbourne, FL., J. Kyle Tanner of Storres, CT. (Ashley Kerbel of Columbia, SC.), and Kellan Tanner (Bryson Knight) of Cleveland, MS.; 1 sister: Elizabeth Hammock (Wayne) of Cullman, AL.; 2 brothers: John Tanner (Sharon) of Tavarres, FL., and Charles Tanner (Jenny) of Nocatee, FL.; 15 grandchildren; and 3 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; 1 brother: Sonny Tanner; and 1 sister: Nina Bennett. Due tow COVID there will be no visitation, a private family graveside service only. United Funeral Service is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to First Baptist Church of New Albany, Acts 1:8. For online condolences please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com.
