William C. "Bud" Tanner, 81, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family Thursday, January 20, 2022 at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. He was born June, 29, 1940 to Sam Newton Tanner and Lora Edna Thomas. He was married to the love of his life for 61 years, Margarette Beaty, and together raised a beautiful family. He was the owner/operator of Tanner's Electric, Plumbing, Heating and Air, and a retired insurance agent from Combined Insurance Company, where he won many distinguished sales awards. Mr. Tanner enjoyed playing dominoes, hunting, and crappie fishing. Of all the joys in his life, his treasured family was his most loved. His family will deeply miss his love and care for them, his million-dollar smile, outgoing, and humorous personality, and his famous homemade strawberry ice-cream, and peanut brittle. Services for Mr. Tanner will be held on Tuesday, January 25, 2022, at 3:00pm with Bro. Jimmy Russell and Bro. Tom Wilder officiating, and eulogy, by his grandson, Sam Tanner at United Funeral Service. Visitation will be from 1:00pm till 3:00pm also at United Funeral Service. Burial will be at Mount Zion Methodist Church Cemetery. Mr. Tanner is survived by his wife, Margarette Tanner; two sons Tommy Tanner (B.J.) and Lee Tanner; one daughter Lorrie Tanner McDermott (Patrick); one sister Jean Speck; one brother Billy Tanner; ten grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents, Sam and Edna Tanner and one sister Ann Tanner Collins and one son Randy Tanner. For online condolences please visit www.unitedfunealservice.com United is honored to be entrusted with these arrangements.
