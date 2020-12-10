Rebecca Ann "Becky" Tapp Sullivan

Rebecca Ann "Becky" Tapp Sullivan, 55, resident of the Falkner Community and beloved wife of the late Jeff Sullivan, died unexpectedly of natural causes December 5, 2020 at her residence. Private family services are planned. Arrangements will be provided by The Ripley Funeral Home. Mrs. Sullivan was born September 15, 1965 in Memphis, TN, the daughter of the late Arnold and Eudora Goolsby Tapp. A Christian and former resident of Memphis, Mrs. Sullivan moved with her family to Tippah County 43 years ago. She was employed as a Registered Nurse throughout her life and had a special love for her children. She enjoyed cooking, crafts and classic rock music. Memories will be shared by her children, Desirae Johnson (Cody), Emma Sullivan and Austin Sullivan, all of Ripley and one sister, Sharon Miller of Ripley . The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with the family at ripleyfuneralhome.com

