James Tardif, 66, passed away Saturday, February 20, 2021. Jim was born June 16, 1954 in Chicago and was preceded in death by parents; Joseph James Tardif of Duluth, MN and Helen Ackerson Tardif of Weston, MA. and is survived by Son, Joseph James; Grandchildren; Joseph and Carlin Tardif; Sister, Judy Jerosky (Kenneth deceased). After graduating from Greer Technical as a Mechanic, Jim worked for Illinois Central Railroad as Track Equipment Mechanic, then decided to see the open road as a trucker, working many years for several companies including Yellow Freight. Jim was always an Entrepreneur and was locally known as the "Peanut Man" and could be found most days at the intersection of Hwy 178 and 371 in Mooreville selling his well-loved boiled peanuts. He had a smile for all and never met a stranger. He always tried to do what he thought was right and loved to help others. Jim also started a charity "Jimmy's Bikes from Heaven" where he would refurbish bikes for kids that didn't have one. It was a labor of love. Jim will be missed by all who knew him. No services have been selected at this time and Senter Funeral Directors of Fulton, MS has been assisting the family. Online condolences can be expressed at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com
