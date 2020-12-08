Illa Faye Tartt, 88 died Tuesday, December 8, 2020 at North Mississippi Medical Center. A native of Lee County, she was born to Rev. Price Edwards and Earline Ratliff Edwards. She was a graduate of Nettleton High School and attended Itawamba Junior College. For a number of years, she owned and operated Flowers by Illa. She later sold her flower shop and worked for Jitney Jungle before settling in at United Wholesale, where she remained until she was around 80 years old. Faye had a grandiose personality which was matched by very few if any. Her strong will and stubbornness made for many entertaining stories that will share happiness and laughter for years to come. When she wasn't watching NASCAR, she was on the phone checking in on her friends and family who she was extremely passionate about. Faye was a faithful prayer warrior who never missed a day reading scripture and was a member of Doty Chapel Baptist Church. Survivors include her two children, Jeni Clayton and her husband, Brad, of Shannon and Jon Tartt and his wife, Teresa, of Okolona; two grandchildren, Nikki Gillentine and her husband, Jamie, of Wren and Katie Clayton of Shannon who was also her very special care giver; three foster grandbabies whom she loved immensely; three sisters, Winnie Greszler and her husband, Gary, of Brice's Crossroads, Dot Kelly and her husband, Charles, of Tupelo and Hilda Stafford and her husband, Bobby, of Palmetto; and a host of nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; and sister, Charlene Edwards who passed as a small child. Graveside services honoring her life will be 3 p.m. Thursday, December 10, 2020 in Doty Chapel Cemetery with Bro. Steve Paul and Bro. James Gillentine officiating. W.E. Pegues Funeral Directors is in charge of the arrangements. Pallbearers will be Jamie Gillentine, Mike Stafford, Darren Stafford, Joseph Brooks, Merle Kincade and Donald Keith. Honorary pallbearers will be Bobby Stafford, Charles Kelly and Gary Greszler. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
