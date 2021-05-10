Marvelle Jean Lyle Tartt, 87, left this earth and began her new life in Heaven on Friday, May 7, 2021. Born on June 28, 1933, in Amory, MS, she was a daughter of the late Gladys Gertrude Faust and William Gorman Lyle. Jean grew up in Monroe County and attended Amory High School. In 1946, she married her best friend, Clarence Tartt. They were married 62 years before he passed in 2009. She was a homemaker and a marvelous one at that. A woman with a great history, she was a bonafide story teller. She often liked to tell others the adventures she and Clarence experienced throughout their lifetime together. She talked about her early matrimony as well as recounting all the funny things that could only happen to her. Jean was a very devoted, loving wife and mother. She was a humble woman who was compassionate and nurturing to her family and others. Together, Clarence and Jean, enjoyed spending time with their family in Memphis. Jean was a kind Christian woman who was a longtime member of Bigbee Baptist Church. She taught Sunday school classes, Vacation Bible School, and enjoyed spreading the knowledge of Christ to others. Her church family meant so much to her. She also was a member of the WMU at Bigbee Baptist, enjoyed listening to services and attending social gatherings at church. In her free time, she had an artistic side, that she let flourish, as she painted and scrapbooked many wonderful pieces of art. When it came to music, Gospel Quartets, The Gaithers, and Elvis Presley were her favorite artists. In addition to being so involved with her family, Jean had a great many social circles. She was a member of the Gold Star Mothers and a member at the American Legion Women's auxiliary. Her family and friends feel blessed to have had such a great loving woman in their life. They have peace knowing that because of her salvation she is with the Lord. She will be missed dearly and the wonderful memories of her will live on forever. Left behind to treasure her memories are her daughters, Deborah Ball (Darris), Amory, Sheryl Thomas (Eddie), Amory, Pam Ponder (Steve), Amory, and Carla Brown (Dwayne), Amory; sons, Charlie Tartt, Amory, Timmy Tartt (Jan), Amory; grandchildren, Christopher Tartt (Amber), Shawn Ball (Amanda) Kim Ball, Chastity Outlaw (Joel), Chrystal Parker (Marty), Jennifer Sloan (Robin), Wendy Todd, Amy Stanford (Joseph), Brad Ponder (Brandi), Corey Ponder (Elaina), Colby Ponder (Kelly), Courtney Leech (Lance), Dylan Leech, Garrett Brown, Savannah Welch (Dylan); many great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren; sisters, Joann Hawkins, Amory, Mary Joyce Nix (Charles), Amory; sister-in-law, Sue Tartt; a host of nieces and nephews; special friends, Billie Claire McMellon and Diane Dill;. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving spouse, Clarence Leroy Tartt; her son, Carlos Leroy Tartt; grandchildren, Tracy Young, Chuck Tartt, Kyle Thomas; great-grandchildren, Justin Sloan, Tony Young; numerous brothers and sisters. Her celebration of life service will be held on Wednesday, May 12, 2021, at 1:00 pm at E. E. Pickle Funeral Home in Amory with Bro. Justin Haynes, Bro. Ben Johnson, and Bro. Scott Carter officiating. Burial will follow in Haughton Memorial Park with Pallbearers being her grandsons. Visitation for friends will be held on Tuesday evening, May 11, 2021 from 5:00 pm until 8:00 pm at the funeral home in Amory. Memorials and donations in lieu of flowers may be made to Bigbee Baptist Church Building Fund, Sanctuary Hospice, or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
