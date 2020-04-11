Teresa Ann Tartt, 67, of Amory, passed away Friday, April 10, 2020. She was born September 12, 1952 to Cecil A. Tutor and Golden Hale Tutor. A private graveside service will be at 11:00 A.M. Monday, April 13, 2020 at Lee Memorial Park. She is survived by her special companion, Britt Wiygal of Tupelo; two sons, Richard Skelton (Paige) of Baldwyn and Robert Skelton (Angie) of Tupelo; two step children, Bo Tartt (Kristi) of Brewer and Reshell Tartt of Canton; two sisters, Cecilia Moon (Dennis) and Sandy Smith; brother-cousin, Danny Gentry (Lynn); five grandchildren, Chloe Skelton, Rowan Skelton, Mia Skelton, Kelsey Finn (Steven), and Riley Tartt and one great grandchild, Remmy Finn. She is preceded in death by her parents and husband, Terry Tartt.

