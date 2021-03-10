Mr. Tate passed away in Fulton County , Georgia on March 5, 2021. He attended Wheeler High School. He accepted Christ at an early age and united with the New Tabernacle M.B. Church in Baldwyn, Mississippi. He drove trucks for more than 40 years and was known to all the Truckers as "Big Bad Wolf." Visitation is at Patterson's Memorial Chapel from 12:00pm until 5:00pm on Saturday, March 13, 2021 with Graveside services being held on Sunday, March 14 at 2:00pm at New Tabernacle MB Church Cemetery. Those left to honor David's memory include his wife, Sonya Burress Tate. Daughters; LaKeia Tyes (Jerry), Shayla Crump and Brittany Tate. Sons; Bradley Tate, and Devan Tate. 7 grandchildren; Kirsten Tyes, Jourdan Crump, Jade Crump, Braylen Tate, Alayna Partlow and Kylan Tate. A brother; Jimmy Grice (Brenda); 3 sisters, Irene Crump (Clyde), Stella Billips (Joe). 2 Sister-in-Laws: Stephanie Burress, and LaShonya Finch and 2 brother-in-laws: Wesley Shelley and Quenton Panell. He is preceded in death by his mother; Zora Tate; his grandmother; Trudy Tate, a mother-in-law; Shelby Burress, 2 sisters; Emma Shelly and Peggy Tate. Rev. Chesteen Wilson officiating. Patterson Memorial Chapel has the arrangements.
