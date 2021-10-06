Frances A. Tate, 54, began her new life in Heaven on Friday, October 1, 2021. Born in Aberdeen, MS, on June 20, 1967, she was a daughter of the late Oliver Tate and Pearl Tate. Frances grew up Monroe County in a big family. She grew up Pentecostal and loved God. She was a woman who was full of life, strong and independent. Frances never met a stranger and once one made friends with her, she was your friend for life. Frances worked at Walmart for many years in multiple positions, providing for her family. Recently she was working at the Money Center in Walmart and she obtained her Notary License. Frances was blessed by God with four children and four grandchildren who brought her so much joy. She loved her family fiercely and was protective of them. In her free time, Frances loved to celebrate all Holidays, any reason to gather with friends and family and enjoy good fellowship. Some of her closest friends were Julie, Faye, Sheila, Sherry, and Cassandra. At work she also made many friends and built good relationships with regular customers. Frances liked to listen to many different types of music including Country and R&B. She liked working crossword puzzles, sitting in the pool, and just hanging out with her grandkids. Her loving presence will be missed greatly by all that knew and loved her. The memories made with her through the years will be cherished forever. She is survived by her sons, Karamchand Anthony Bhairo, Devin LeMont Tate, and Scottie Purnell Tate; daughter, Iesha Kiara Tate; grandchildren, Arenna N Bhairo, Dami-Leigh Tate, Devin L. Tate, Jr., and Dekota Tate; sister, Sheila Tate; brothers, Rocky Tate and Oliver Tate, Jr. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Brenda Forrester; niece, Ivy Forrester. A Graveside Funeral Service will be held on Friday, October 8, 2021 at 3:00 pm at Durrett Cemetery, Quincy Community, MS. Visitation for family and friends will be from 1:30 pm until 2:00 pm at E. E. Pickle Funeral Home in Amory, MS. The family then asks that everyone meet at Durrett Cemetery at 3:00 pm. Memorials and condolences may be shared with her family at EEPickleFuneralHome.com.
