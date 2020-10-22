Tate, Lloyd O'Neil

Lloyd O’Neil Tate of Montreat, died Monday, October 19, 2020, at the North Carolina State Veterans’ Home in Black Mountain, NC.
He was born May 23, 1933, in Tupelo, Mississippi to William Ezra Tate and Jettye Marie Beasley Tate. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers William F. 'Bill' Tate, Harold Tate, a grandson, Miles Gregory Johnson, and the mother of his older children, Sarah Doxey Greer.
He was a standout offensive tackle at Tupelo High School and help lead the THS Golden Wave to 4 winning seasons from 1948 to 1951. He was recognized as an All-Conference football player and received a football scholarship to Ole Miss in 1951. O’Neil said that one of his great life honors was playing for the legendary winning Ole Miss Football coach, Johnny Vaught.
O’Neil Tate was a real American Patriot. To support the Korean Conflict effort, he joined the Navy Aviation branch and served with honor for 4 years during his various Pacific Ocean duty stations.
Shortly after he completed his military service and business degree at Ole Miss, he returned to Tupelo and worked with his brother Bill in the Tate Insurance & Realty business. He helped to launch IFM: Insurance & Financial Management- with a single partner in Tupelo in 1963. His steady leadership helped grow IFM into the leading property and casuality insurance agency throughout much of North Mississippi from the 1960s throughout the 1980s.
He was an avid and competitive tennis player. He and Tupelo Country Club tennis pro, Dicky Garrison, bought the Sabin-Mulloy-Garrison Tennis Camp in Clermont, FL. Many rising tennis players from all over the world attended SMG to improve their clay court tennis play.
He was an active member and volunteer in many Tupelo, MS organizations. He was active in the First United Methodist Church and often ushered there. He was a leader in the Kiwanis Club, a board member of the Community Theatre, the Community Concert, as well as the Symphony Orchestra, and led a Boy Scout Explorer group for many years, being an Eagle Scout himself.
O’Neil and his first wife, the late Sarah Doxey Greer, had four children. He is survived by son William H. Tate, wife Galyna, and their son Andrew of Durham, NC; daughters Katherine 'Bitzi' Tate of Jackson, MS; Marisa Tate Stone and husband John of Tucson, AZ and their daughters Sarah, Katherine, and Mary Simpson Stone; daughter Frances Tate Johnson and her sons Tate and Jett Johnson of Starkville, MS; nieces Ellen Short of Tupelo and Becky Cade of Jackson, MS; and a son-in-law Greg Johnson.
In 1986 he married Leith Morgan and is survived by her and their daughters Helen Tate Snyder and husband Luke, and children Wren, Nell, and Muir of Arnoldsville, GA; and Emily Tate of Swannanoa, NC. He also leaves behind a grandson Allen Ullrich and his brothers Dawson and Reed.
In 1992 O’Neil, Leith, and their two young daughters, Emily and Helen, moved from Tupelo to Montreat, NC. He worked for the National Association of the Self-Employed until his retirement.
In retirement, O’Neil again was energetic in his local Montreat community. He actively worked to improve the local government and the land there. He served as a Montreat Town Commissioner from 1999–2011, served on the Montreat Landcare Council, the Conference Center Wilderness Committee, and as a Nature Center volunteer. He loved wearing his kilt at Montreat Scottish Society events and in 4th of July parades. He led many local hikes as a Trail Club member, and belonged to the Black Mountain United Methodist Church.
His leadership secured Montreat as the first Wildlife Habitat Community in the state of North Carolina certified by the National Wildlife Federation.
O'Neil was extremely proud of all of his children and grandchildren. He was a friend to many and loved a good laugh.
He will be interred in the Western NC State Veterans’ Cemetery in Black Mountain, NC. A drop-in celebratory reception is planned for 1:00–3:00 Monday, October 26, at the Black Mountain United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall. Covid-19 safety guidelines will be followed.
O’Neil’s family is very grateful for the care he received over many years at the Charles George VA Medical Center and the Mountain Care Adult Day Services program-both in Asheville, and at the NC State Veterans’ Home in Black Mountain. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Black Mountain United Methodist Church, or Montreat Conference Center, or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.