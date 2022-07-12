Mr. S. L. Tate, 75, passed away Monday, July 11, 2022, at his residence in Moscow, TN. Services will be on Saturday, July 23, 2022, 11:00 a.m. at New Dimension Salt & Light Ministries, 565 Neely Ave., Holly Springs, MS. Visitation will be on Friday, July 22, 2022, 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at New Community M.B. Church, 230 N. Memphis St., Holly Springs, MS. Burial will follow at Sand Hill M.B. Church Cemetery, 10575-10581 Lamar, Rd, Lamar, MS. Serenity-Autry Funeral Home of Holly Springs, MS, is in charge of arrangements..

