BALDWYN -- Peggy Sue Tate, 57, passed away Tuesday, September 24, 2019, at her home in Baldwyn. Services will be on Sunday, September 29, 2019 at 2:00 P.M. at Wolf Creek M. B. Church Booneville, MS. Visitation will be on Saturday, September 28, 2019 from 3-5 and family hour 5-6 P.M. at Agnew & Sons Funeral in Baldwyn.

