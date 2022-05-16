William Thomas Tate, 77, passed away on Monday, May 16, 2022 at Magnolia Place in New Albany. He was born in New Albany on October 1, 1944 to the late Troy Wesson and Eula Mae Ruff Tate. He enjoyed singing in the choir, playing board games, playing bingo and other activities with the other residents. Before his health declined, he enjoyed going to high school games. He was a member of Glenfield Baptist Church. Funeral services will be at 2:00p.m. Wednesday, May 18, 2022 at Glenfield Baptist Church with Bro. Jerry Lowery officiating. Burial will be at Old Glenfield Cemetery. United Funeral Service is honored to be entrusted with these arrangements. He is survived by a sister, Mae Annice Tate Roberts; three brothers, Ray Tate (Carol), Jimmy Tate (Lanelle) and Clyde Wayne Tate; three nephews, Blake Lamar Roberts, Michael Ray Tate and Kevin John Tate; four nieces, Melonie Rakestraw, Melissa Cottone, Amy Pilcher and Jenny Ladner; and five great nieces and nephews. The family wishes to thank the Magnolia Place Assisted Living Facility for all care given to William throughout his stay. Visitation will be Tuesday, May 17, 2022 from 5:00p.m. until 8:00p.m. at Glenfield Baptist Church. For online condolences and guest registry, please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.