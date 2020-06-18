Tatum, Gay

FALKNER - Gay passed peacefully night in her home surrounded by her son and grandchildren. Gay was born December 31, 1950 in Corinth, MS to Lauvell and Harry Steen.
Gay married the love of her life Buck Tatum in 1986 and moved to Ripley.
Gay was one of the most unique individuals who could do almost anything she set her mind to do. She was musically gifted. She cooked like a dream and was a seamstress extraordinaire. She had a set of tools any man would envy and could use all of them to build, repair or create exactly what she needed.
To top it all off Gay loved the Lord and served Him faithfully all the days of her life with a vibrant personality that drew others to Him through her.
Her hobbies were golfing, fishing, gardening, decorating and finding antiques she loved.
Gay was a faithful member and the organist of Pleasant Hill Baptist Church.
Gay was preceded in death by her husband Buck Tatum. She is survived by her son Zac Haynie, grandchildren Zyla and Zeke, brothers Don (Cindy) Steen,and Neal (Gretchen) Steen.
Honorary pallbearers are James Harrison, Dr. Jim Jackson, Bradley Knight and Ronnie Childs.
There will be a visitation Saturday, June 20, 2020 at Pleasant Hill Baptist Church, County Rd 247 from 12 until 2 p.m. A private family service will follow. Because of Covid-19 there will be no other gathering.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations can to made to Pleasant Hill Baptist Church.
