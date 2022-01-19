Terry Lee Tatum was born April 15, 1948 to Guy H. Tatum and Elizabeth Beacham Tatum. He was the twin of Jerry Lynn Tatum. His new life began on January 17, 2022, when he departed his earthly home and entered his heavenly home. He accepted Christ when he became a member of Christ Is Life Ministry where he remained a member until his death. He leaves to cherish his memories his two loving daughters: Tequila Tatum and Shaka Tatum both of Ripley MS. One brother Jerry (Cindy) Tatum of Southaven MS. His "Chicken Nuggets" Christopher, Marquez, Teana, Shaliyah, Damarion, Takeya, Dalvon, Teaira, Shakira, ZaNoah, and Joshua. He also leaves behind three special friends Dwight and Gladys Leatherwood and William Charles Johnson, and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Visitation will be Thursday, January 20, 2022 from 5p-7p at Foster & Son Funeral Home Chapel, Ripley, MS. Funeral service will be Friday, January 21, 2022 at 2p at Foster & Son Funeral Home Chapel. The body will lie in state at the chapel one hour prior to service. Interment will follow at Ruckersville Cemetery, Falkner, MS. To view and sign the guest registry, please visit fosterandsonfuneralhome.com
