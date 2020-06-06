NETTLETON -- William "Buddy" Tatum, 72, passed away Thursday, June 04, 2020, at his residence in Nettleton. Services will be on Reflections and Memories will be shared during visitation and viewing in the Magnolia Room of Associated Family Funerals. at Tupelo, Ms Please leave your condolences on our website located on associatedfuneral.com . Visitation will be on Monday 11am to 1pm

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.