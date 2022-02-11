Adoyal Taylor, 85, passed away Friday, February 11, 2022, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. He was born May 4, 1936 to the late Vardie "Jot" Taylor and the late Bessie Dulaney Taylor in Mississippi. He was a member of Plainview Church of Christ. He enjoyed reading his Bible, inventing things, working in his garden and shed and was an avid Donald Trump supporter. Adoyal's greatest joy was spending time with his family. Services will be at 3:00 pm on Sunday February 13, 2022 at Senter Funeral Home with Minister Tom House officiating. Burial will be in Itawamba Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm on Sunday February 13 at Senter Funeral Home. Senter Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. He is survived by his wife of 63 years; Ava Neal Taylor of Fulton, daughters; Cheryl Bowen, Linda (Tom) Hamilton, Kim (David) Hankins, Traci (Greg) Carnathan, and Emily Garrett, grandchildren; Britni (Chet) White, Lauren (Adam) Whitehead, Preston (Lacey) Hamilton, Lindsay (Taylor) Phillips, Jenna (Matt) Russell, Kenzley Carnathan, Matt Bowen, Kaitlyn (Anthony) Garrett, Laney Garrett, Anna Grace Hankins, Addison Garrett, Kaylee Hankins, Brayden Garrett, Avaleigh Howington, and Mayleigh Howington, great-grandchildren; Amber Whitehead, Bentley White, Avery White, Mia Phillips, Ella Ramirez, Henley Hamilton, and Jaxson Phillips, sisters; Minnie Jean (Erwin) Borden, and Wilidean Clifford, brothers; Danny (Brenda) Taylor, and Franklin (Bonnie) Taylor, and host of extended family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; Vardie "Jot" and Bessie Taylor, son; Edward Lee Taylor, daughter; Lisa Marie Taylor, brothers; Bo Taylor, Pete Taylor, and Bud Taylor, sister; Sandra Hamilton, son in law, Jerry Bowen, and grandson; Doyle Brandon Robinson. Pallbearers will be Preston Hamilton, Matt Bowen, Chet White, Taylor Phillips, Matt Russell, Adam Whitehead, William Taylor, and Anthony Ramirez. Honorary pallbearers are Tom Hamilton, David Hankins, and Greg Howington. Online condolences can be expressed at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com
