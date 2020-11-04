Amber Raye Taylor, 42, gained her angel wings on Saturday, October 31, 2020 at North Miss. Medical Center. Born October 4, 1978 in Amory to the late Michael Anderson Taylor and Patti Renee Ward, she lived most of her life in Okolona and Shannon. She graduated from Shannon High School in l996, attended ICC and later, attended Northwest Miss. Community College studying surgical technology. Amber spent most of her life as a housewife and mother. A member of the First Baptist Church of Okolona, music was a great part of her life. She loved all genres of music and had a pure angelic voice and loved to sing and dance. Her radiant smile and pleasing personality enabled her to have a multitude of friends. She will be missed. A private family service will be held at a later date at Pleasant Grove Cemetery west of Shannon. There will be no visitation. Holland Funeral Directors is honored to be chosen to assist with arrangements. Condolences may be e mailed to hollandfuneraldirectors@comcast.net Amber is survived by her mother, Patti Ward of Oxford; her grandmother, Dot Ward Gann of Tupelo; her three children, Blayze Bowen of Oxford, Brandon Moses of Blue Springs and Blayden Foster of Oxford; 1 step daughter, Kylee Foster of Tupelo and one grandchild, Locklynn Bowen of Oxford. Her siblings, Jake Ward Sellers (Jessi) of Hallsville, Tx and Oxford and Toni Floyd (Steven) of Guntown; numerous uncles, aunts, cousins, nieces and nephews and a lot of friends. She is preceded in death by her father, Michael Anderson Taylor and Papaw Bill Ward.
