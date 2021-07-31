Amy Taylor

Amy Marie Taylor, 44, resident of Potts Camp, passed away Friday, July 30, 2021 at Baptist Memorial Hospital of Oxford following an extended illness. Funeral Services honoring the life of Amy will be Monday, August 2, 2021 at 11 AM in The Memory Chapel of New Albany Funeral and Cremation Care located at the intersection of Hwy 30 and W Bankhead St. Bro. Doc Shelton will be officiating and burial will follow in the Enterprise Community Cemetery. Amy was born July 8, 1977 to the late Robert Harris and Rosie Harris Todd of Myrtle. She received her education from the Hickory Flat School System and worked in the food industry as long as her health allowed. A Christian with an outgoing personality, Amy will be remembered for her love of shopping all day, horses, go-cart riding and having a big heart with much love for her children. Visitation will be Monday, August 2, 2021 from 9 AM until 11 AM at New Albany Funeral and Cremation Care. Those left to cherish her memories include 2 daughters, Denise White (Trey) of Southaven, Feebee Taylor of Potts Camp, three sons, Michael Taylor (Breanna) of Myrtle, Zakkary Taylor of Potts Camp and Austin Taylor of Blue Springs, one sister Melinda Ellis of Myrtle, one brother, Robert Harris (Chris McMaster) of Myrtle, six grandchildren, Yuri, Isabella, Christain, Maven, Lailey, and Lilly. New Albany Funeral and Cremation Care invites you to share memories with Amys family at www.nafuneralsandcremations.com

