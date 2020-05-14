PONTOTOC -- Bobby L. Taylor, 87, passed away Wednesday, May 13, 2020, at Sunshine Health Care in Pontotoc. Services will be on Friday, May 15, 2020 for immediate family only at 2PM at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc. Burial will follow at Eddington Cemetery.

