Bobby Taylor, 63, passed away Friday, June 11, 2021, at Home in Horn Lake. Services will be on 06/15/2021, 11:00 a.m. at Payne Cemetery. Visitation will be on 6:00 p.m. -8:00 p.m. at Twin Oaks Memorial Gardens and Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Payne Cemetery.

