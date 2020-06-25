CEDAR BLUFF, MS -- Castella Taylor, 95, passed away Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo, MS. Services will be on Friday, June 26, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Shady Grove Abbott Cemetery. Visitation will be on Friday, June 26, 2020 from 10:30 AM - 11:00 AM at Shady Grove Abbott Cemetery. Burial will follow at Shady Grove Abbott Cemetery.

