WATER VALLEY -- Catherine Taylor, 85, passed away Saturday, January 18, 2020, at her home in Water Valley. Services will be on Sunday January 26,2020 11:00 a.m. at Serenity Williams Funeral Home Chapel of Oxford. Visitation will be on Sunday one hour before service at the chapel. Burial will follow at Magnola Cemetery in Coldwater. Serenity Daniels Funeral Home of Water Valley is in charge of arrangements .

