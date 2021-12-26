Clydia Pearson Taylor, 87, passed away Saturday, December 25, 2021, at Dogwood Plantation in Fulton. She was born July 24, 1934 to the late Benjamin Clyde Pearson and the late Lillard Stockton Pearson. She was a homemaker and caregiver. She loved to sing specials in the choir at East Fulton Baptist Church where she was a member. Services will be 11:00 am on Tuesday December 28, 2021 at Senter Funeral Home with Bro. Jackie Gray officiating. Visitation is 5:00 to 8:00 pm on Monday December 27, 2021 at Senter Funeral Home. Burial will be at Itawamba Memorial Gardens. Survivors include her children: Steve (Debbie) Summerford of Fulton, Kevin (Jo Ann) Summerford of Tremont, Benjamin (Tammie) Summerford of Fulton; step-children: Regina (Larry) Gates, Michael D. (Crista) Taylor; grandchildren: Heidi (Johnathan) Egger, Carrie (Don) Whitehead, Kayla White, Brett Summerford, Bo Summerford, Brayden Summerford; step-grandchildren: Lindsey Clark, Jacey (Kalin) Burchum, Sam Taylor, Jodi (Michael) Cleary, Annie (Brent) Alexander, Katie (Scott) Gann, Clay (Whitney) Taylor, Cody (Kallie) Taylor; great-grandchildren: Douglas Egger, Annabell Egger, Jayden Summerford, Lynden Whitehead, Kinsley White, Lylianna Summerford; step-great, grandchildren: Amber Bailey, Audrey Wheeler, Taylor (Reagen) Lesley, Grayson Gann, Finley Gann, Tobias Taylor, Connor Taylor, Maddox Burchum; sister, Mavis Winchester; brother, Danny (Jeanette) Pearson; a host of nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by spouses: Clarence Douglas Summerford (married from 1953 to 1972); Leland Taylor (married from 1977 to 1998); brothers: Cecil, Uvil, & Price Pearson; step-son, Donnie Taylor; step-grandson, Brad Gates Pallbearers are Bo Summerford, Brayden Summerford, Douglas Egger, Jayden Summerford, Don Whitehead Jr., Johnathan Egger Online condolences can be expressed at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.