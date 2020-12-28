Clytee Taylor, 89, died Tuesday, December 22, 2020, at the North MS Medical Center. She was born in the Hebron Community in Lee County on October 27, 1931 to Clyde and Annie Faye Harris. She was the Secretary and Co-Owner of Keith's Hatchery and a hairdresser. She was a member of St. Luke United Methodist Church. She was and accomplished seamstress and spent much time volunteering to different organizations, including Meals on Wheels, St. Jude and Sanctuary Village Shop. Services will be private for the family. Burial will be in Lee Memorial Park. Lee Memorial Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements. She is survived by her children, Cathy Steele (Keith) of Saltillo, Ronnie Keith (Sonya) of Tupelo, Debbie Dearen (Mark) of Hamilton, Al and Carol Timmons (Ricky) of Tupelo; three sisters, Lola Mae Smith (Tom) of Saltillo, Evelyn Jones (Casey) of Southaven and Betty Ann Burcham (Russell) of Mooreville; 10 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, two sisters, Charlene McCullough and Lou Norman, her husband, Bobby Taylor of Fulton and one grandson, Hunter Brown. For online condolences and guest registry, visit www.leememorialonline.com.
