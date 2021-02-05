Connie Modene Taylor, 79, passed away Thursday, February 04, 2021, at Shearer - Richardson Memorial Nursing Home in OKolona . Visitation . Services will be on Monday February 8, 2021 12:00 - 2:00 at 2301 Clear Creek Road Lamar The Families Home. Burial will follow at John K Skelton Cemetery next door to families home . Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Holly Springs is in charge of arrangements.

