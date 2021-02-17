Elizabeth Dale Taylor departed this life for her life eternal after complications from a fall. Dale had resided at Mitchell Center-United Methodist Senior Services where she fell and broke her hip a few days before dying post-surgery at North Miss. Medical Center on Monday, Feb. 15, 2021. Born a progeny of the pioneer Dabbs and Taylor families of Verona and Shannon, Dale was born on Feb. 8, l944 in Tupelo to the late James L. Taylor and Elizabeth Dabbs "Betty" Taylor of Verona. She was the granddaughter of the late Dr. Rome Dabbs and Mrs. Dabbs of Shannon. Dale was educated in the Lee County Public Schools and graduated from Tupelo High School in l962 where she and her sister, Roma, were star saxophonists in the High school band. Dale attended the University of Mississippi initially but her natural artistic talents led her to attend the University of Southern Mississippi where she received her BA degree in Art. She worked many years as an Art Educator in the public schools as well as teaching private art lessons to her many adoring and appreciative students. Dale joined the First Baptist Church of Verona at age 12 where she was nurtured in her spiritual walk and developed a lifelong commitment to studying the Bible and living as a vigilant prayer warrior for her family and friends. She always put God first in her life. Dale was an interesting character-very humble and well versed in the arts, music and literature-always lifting others up above herself. She loved animals and all God's creation and her paintings are legendary and highly sought even now. She now rests from her labors and has left a legacy of noble living that others will long draw strength and purpose from her example. A service honoring her Lord and celebrating her life will be held at 2 PM Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021 at the Tupelo Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors with Bro. Mark Cayson officiating. Private burial will be in the Taylor family plot at Verona City Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1 PM-service time on Saturday only. For those unable to attend, the service may be viewed at www.hollandfuneraldirectors.com/Livestreaming and will be permanently archived thereafter. Dale is survived by her daughter and only child, JamieTaylor Negrete of Verona, who were extremely close; her grandchildren, Maddox, Kolton and Sidney Elizabeth, whom she loved deeply; her sister, Jessie Roma Taylor, M.D. of the Pontocola Community; her cousins, Sandra Dabbs Rogers and David Dabbs both of Aberdeen; Laverne Wenninger of Albuquerque, NM and Kathryn Dulaney of New Albany and their families. She was preceded in death by her parents; grandparents and two cousins; Jesse Dabbs and Dr. Rome Dabbs Polsgrove. Dale loved flowers and anyone wishing to send floral tributes may do so or make a memorial to Tupelo-Lee Humane Society or your local humane society in her honor.
