CORINTH -- Diane Jones Taylor, 62, passed away Wednesday, August 07, 2019, at her home in Corinth. Services will be on Sunday, August 11 at 2:00 pm at Central Grove Baptist Church in Kossuth. Visitation will be on Saturday, August 10 from 4:00pm until 6:00pm at Patterson Memorial Chapel. Burial will follow at National Cemetery on Monday, August 12 at 11:00 am.

