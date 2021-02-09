Lera Taylor Dillard, 68, passed away February 7, 2021 at NMMC-Tupelo, MS. She was a christian, beloved mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. She loved reading her bible every morning, spending as much time as possible with her family and her dog, Gia. She never met a stranger, if you knew her you couldn't help but love her. She was a factory worker for many years and spent the remaining years as a homemaker. A special thanks to Cedar's Health Care for taking good care of our mom during her stay, she loved you all. Also, a special thank you to Tupelo ICU for all that you did for her and the family during this heartbreaking time. She is survived by her daughter, Cathy Davis(Curtis); her three sons, Jimmy Dillard(Becky), Billy Dillard(Angel), and Melvin Dillard(Sebastian Moreno); eight grandchildren, Marandin Maldonado(Ruben), Adam Dillard(Cathryn), Cody Dillard(Breanna), Carmen Davis, Madison Dillard, Emeri Dillard, Kallie Harrison, and Weston Carwyle; eight great grandchildren, Malandyn Maldonado, Trystan Lopez, Zaidyn Lopez, Maria Maldonado, Kaydence Dillard, Kinsley Dillard, Miles Dillard, and Eli Dillard; two sisters, Bobby Weldon and Jo Sullivan. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jimmy Tex Dillard; father, Troy Hugh Taylor; mother, Minnie Taylor; sister, Margret Helen Taylor; and several aunts and uncles. Service will be 11AM, Wednesday, February 10, 2021 at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc with Bro. Gerald Finley officiating. Burial will follow in Cairo Cemetery. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements. Pallbearers will be Adam Dillard, Cody Dillard, Shane Dillard, Jeff Stewart, Chris Stewart, and Sebastian Moreno. Honorary Pallbearers will be Terry Dillard, Ruben Maldonado, Britt Leslie, and Curtis Finney. Visitation will be Tuesday, February 9, 5-8PM and Wednesday, February 10, 10AM until service time.
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Latest e-Edition
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.