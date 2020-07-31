Dolores A. "Dee" Taylor was born on August 21, 1967 to Leopold Ulibarri and Cordelia Martinez. She passed away on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo after a brief illness. She loved spending time with her family, gardening and cooking. Dolores was a member of the Catholic faith. Funeral services will be at 2:00 PM Monday, August 3, 2020, at Booneville Funeral Home with Father Mario Solorzano and Bro. Don Green officiating. Visitation will be from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM Sunday, August 2, 2020, at the funeral home. Burial will be in the Mt. Pleasant Cemetery. Booneville Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. She is survived by her husband, Harold; son, Justin Ulibarri of Booneville; daughter, Bryanna Ulibarri of Booneville; two step-daughters, Tiffany Starling (Scott) and Ashley Williams (Clint) both of Booneville; sister, Gloria Ulibarri of Espanola, New Mexico; three grandsons, Austin Williams; Jamison Williams and Gabe Starling; two granddaughters; Harlee Starling and Sarah Starling; two nephews, Andrew Ulibarri and Julian Martinez both of Espanola, New Mexico; and niece, Meranda Borrego of Espanola, New Mexico. She was preceded in death by her parents. Pallbearers will be Corey Taylor, Jeff Taylor, Scott Starling, Andrew Ulibarri, Julian Martinez, and Gabe Starling. Condolences may be extended to the family at boonevillefuneralhome.net.
