Donald Dayton Taylor, 78, passed from this life into the hands of his Lord and Savior on June 21, 2021 surrounded by his loved ones. On October 28, 1961 he married the love of his life Carolyn. He was born on December 20, 1942. He was a Christian who loved the Lord and a member of the East Prentiss Baptist Church. He was a devoted family man, avid fisherman, and he loved to share his joy with those around him. He was a retired instructor from Itawamba Community College and owner and operator of Taylor Machining. Funeral services will be at 3:00 PM on Thursday, June 24, 2021 at McMillan Funeral Home with Bro. Mike Johnson officiating. Burial will be in the East Prentiss Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1:00 PM -3:00 PM on Thursday at the funeral home. McMillan Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Carolyn R. (McCombs) Taylor; his daughter Dana (Chris) Ratliff: his son Greg (Kim) Taylor: his grandchildren, Brittney Taylor, Heather (Chase) Hopkins, Jonathan (Shelby) Ratliff; his great-granddaughter, Oaklynn Hopkins; his fur baby Abbi, whom he loved so much; his brothers and sisters Doris Pace, Frieda (Roy) Lambert, Douglas (Carolyn) Taylor, Jeannie Benson and Karen Michael; and his wife's family whom he called his own and a host of nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, Dayton and Ethel Taylor. Pallbearers will be Jonathan Ratliff, Chase Hopkins, Jeff McCombs, David Cunningham, Chad McCombs and Ethan Brasel. Honorary pallbearers will be Jim Jacobs, Randy McCombs, Bubba Carpenter, Jeff Rinehart and Scott Scruggs. Condolences may be left at www.mcmillanfuneralhome.com
