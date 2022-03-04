A Celebration of Life service for Dorothy Taylor, 75 of Rienzi, MS, will be Sunday, March 6, 2022 at 3:00 P M at Magnolia Funeral Home - Hwy 45 South Chapel with interment to follow at Magnolia Gardens. Bro. Dennis Smith will officiate the service. Visitation will be Sunday, March 6, 2022 from 1:00 P M until service time at Magnolia Funeral Home - South. Mrs. Taylor passed away Thursday, March 3, 2022 at Magnolia Regional Health Center. She was born December 21, 1946 in Corinth, MS to James Arlie Tanner and Gracie Marie Austin Tanner. She was a homemaker and a member of First Baptist Church - Corinth. She loved Precept Bible teaching, was an avid reader and loved Jesus and her family. Dorothy is survived by husband of 54 years, Roy W. Taylor; her son, Michael Taylor and wife Heather; her daughter, Tammy TerBurgh and husband Bill; eight grandchildren, Taylor TerBurgh, Kyle Taylor, David Terburgh (Karly), Caleb Taylor, Connor Taylor, James TerBurgh, Christian Taylor and Yovani Taylor; her brothers, James Tanner and wife Gaye and Ronald Tanner and wife Garnet; other relatives and a host of friends. She was preceded in death by her father, James Arlie Tanner; her mother, Gracie Marie Austin Tanner and her sisters, Barbara Ogletree and Peggy Thigpun. Pallbearers will be Kyle Taylor, David TerBurgh, Caleb Taylor, Connor Taylor, James TerBurgh, Christian Taylor and Yovani Taylor. Magnolia Funeral Home has been honored to serve the family of Mrs. Dorothy Taylor.
