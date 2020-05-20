Doyle Dean Taylor, 84, passed away Tuesday, May 19, 2020, at Magnolia Regional Health Center in Corinth, MS. He was born in Cotton Springs, MS, on August 30, 1935, to Milas Lee Taylor and Ida Modena James. He enjoyed watching basketball games on television and working cross word puzzles. He was a faithful member of New Bethel Church of Christ where he led the singing for many years. Funeral services will be 2 o'clock, Friday, May 22, 2020, at Booneville Funeral Home with Bro. Ronny Livingston officiating Visitation will be from 12o'clock until service time on Friday. Burial will be in the New Bethel Church of Christ Cemetery. Booneville Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. He is survived by his soul mate, Geraldine Smith Taylor; son, Billy "Chopper" Taylor and wife, Brenda and Bobby "Beaver" Taylor and wife, Jolene all from Booneville; sisters, Maxine Ward (Jack) of Memphis, TN, and Mattie Hardwick (Ed) of New Site, MS; granddaughters, Tiffany Johnson (David) of Marietta, MS; Amber Gilley (Joe) of Booneville, MS; great-grandson, Taylor Johnson of Marietta, MS; Conner Gilley of Booneville, MS; and great-granddaughter, Lexie Johnson of Marietta, MS. He was preceded in death by his parents; and brothers, Vernon Taylor, Cleo Taylor, Bela Taylor, and Otis Taylor; granddaughter, Tabitha Nicole Taylor. Pallbearers will be David Johnson, Joe Gilley, Roy Taylor, Richie Taylor, Taylor Johnson, and Conner Gilley. Condolences may be extended to the family at boonevillefuneralhome.net.
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.