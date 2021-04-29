Dr. Bobby Gene Taylor, DVM, 90, died Wednesday, April 28, 2021, at Sanctuary Hospice House after a brief illness. He was born December 4, 1930, in Randolph County, Delta, Alabama to the late Andrew Jackson Taylor and Annie Ellis Boyd Taylor. He was an avid hunter and fisherman among other trades he used to provide for the family. He earned his degree at Auburn University College of Veterinary Medicine in 1960. He retired from the United States Department of Agriculture Food and Safety after 44 years of dutiful service. He was a Veteran of the Korean War and retired from the Alabama Air National Guard as a Lt Col. Services will be 1 p.m., Saturday, May 1, 2021, at the Jefferson Street Chapel of W. E. Pegues with Pastor David Smith officiating. Burial will follow at Lee Memorial Park in the Crucifixion Garden, 5257 Raymond Avenue, Tupelo, MS 38801. Survivors include two daughters, Joni Lisa Taylor Smith and her husband, Patrick Ross Smith, of Tupelo and Jean Kay Taylor Pearce and her husband, James "Craig" Pearce of Tupelo; one grandson, Taylor Matthew Williams of Tupelo; and four siblings, Jimmy Glenn Taylor, Don Taylor, Charlotte Hester and Pam Davis. He was preceded in death by his wife, Johnnie Faye Henley Taylor, whom he married on August 18, 1956; his parents; and four siblings, Luville Taylor, Linwood Taylor, Marjorie Mellon and Andrew Jackson Taylor, Jr. (infant. Honorary Pallbearers will be Patrick Ross Smith, James Craig Pearce, Taylor Matthew Williams, Jim Taylor, Don Taylor, Glenn Taylor, Mitchell Williams and Wayne Phan. Visitation will be 11 a.m., Saturday, May 1, 2021, until service time. Memorials may be made to Harrisburg Baptist Church, 4675 Cliff Gookin Boulevard, Tupelo, MS, 38801. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
