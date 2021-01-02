Elvis Dexter "Bud" Taylor, 75, passed away Friday, January 1, 2021, at the North Mississippi Medical Center. He was born January 31, 1945, in Itawamba County to Dexter Dean and Alice Lorain Cleveland Taylor. He retired from Stone Containers and was a member of the Ozark Baptist Church. He served two years in the U.S. Army with one year of service in Vietnam where he received the Vietnam Service Medal, Vietnam Campaign Medal, Good Conduct Medal 1st Ward, and the National Defense Service Medal. He enjoyed playing dominoes, hunting, and collecting knives, but the love of his life was his family. Services will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, January 3, at the Ozark Baptist Church with Bro. Dempsey Rowland, Bro. Billy Adams, and Bro. James Young officiating. Burial will be in the Ozark Cemetery. McNeece-Morris Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. He is survived by the love of his life for 54 years, Betty Shields Taylor; and his daughter, Tina Langley (Gary), both of the Ozark community; his son, Mitch Taylor (Candice) of Mooreville; four grandchildren, Layken Wright (Josh), Jacob Allen Taylor, Joshua Allen Taylor, and Jonathan Allen Taylor; one great-grandchild, Mattie Elizabeth Wright; seven sisters, Judy Hutcheson of Fairview, Lois Kennedy of Aberdeen, Mavis Browning (Gene) of Tishomingo, Nellie Franks (Johnnny) of Mantachie, Cathy Terry (Winford) of Aberdeen, Dianne Knight (Norman) of Mantachie, and Nancy Archie (Timmy); two brothers-in-law, Kelcy Shields (Judie) of Mantachie and Kilby Shields (Shirley) of Fulton; and a host of nieces, nephews, and extended family members. He was preceded in death by his father and mother; his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Charlie and Mattie Sue Shields; and a sister-in-law, Sudie Davidson (Bobby Gene). Pallbearers will be Donnie Turner, Blake Turner, Kirby Turner, Eric Shields, Gary Boren, Tilly Guin, Steve Guin, Thomas Spradling, and Eddie Scott. Honorary pallbearers will be Bud's friends. Visitation will be from noon until service time Sunday at Ozark Baptist Church. Condolences may be shared with Bud's family at mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com.
