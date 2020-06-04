Fletcher Leo Taylor, aged 81 and resident of Hamilton, MS, died June 4, 2020 at North MS Medical Center. Fletcher was born March 11, 1939, in Aberdeen, Mississippi to George and Annie Taylor. He graduated from Aberdeen High School in 1957. He was a proud member of the United States Air Force - joined in 1961. Fletcher was a respected man in this community by all that knew him. He wore so many hats during his lifetime.... He was an amazing husband to his wife of 59 years, Delight, Father to his son Ivan and daughter Lisa, Grandfather, Friend, Boss, Hunter, Fisherman, Mechanic.... He loved to hunt and fish.... and spent so many of his days working and tinkering on cars, trucks, tractors and just about anything that had an engine on it. He was also like a walking encyclopedia and loved sharing his knowledge with anyone that would listen. He is survived by his wife, Carolyn Delight Outlaw Taylor of Hamilton, MS; his brother, Fred Taylor and wife Ann of Shalamar, FL; his son, Ivan L. Taylor and wife Penny Lane Taylor of Hamilton; his daughter Lisa Crow and husband Sonny Crow of Hamilton; one granddaughter, Erin Crow Reifers and husband, Will Reifers of Tupelo; two grandsons, Justin N. Taylor of Hamilton and Austin Lane Taylor of Starkville. He was preceded in death by his parents, George and Annie Taylor; his brother George "Buddy" Taylor; and his sister Jerrie Corbell. Pall Bearers: Jimmy Foxhall, Jerry Lofton, James Smith, Jeremy Broome, Chad Holloway, Glenn Parrish, Joe Shackelford and Bruce Waller Honorary Pall Bearers: Justin Nicholas Taylor, Austin Lane Taylor, Erin Crow Reifers, PSC Will Reifers and Terrell Rhodes Services will be at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, June 6, 2020 in the Tisdale-Lann Memorial Chapel in Aberdeen with Bro. Jason Green and Sonny Crow officiating. Burial will be in New Prospect Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4:00 until 8:00 p.m., Friday, June 5, 2020 at Tisdale-Lann Memorial Funeral Home in Aberdeen. You can sign the register and send condolences online at www.tisdalelannmemorial.com.
