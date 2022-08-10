Geraldine "Doodle" Smith Taylor, 84, passed away Monday, August 8, 2022, at Landmark Nursing and Rehab after a short battle with pancreatic cancer. She was born April 21, 1938, to Floyd "Darty" and Louise Barron Smith. She enjoyed watching basketball games, Wheel of Fortune, and The Game Show Network. She was a member of New Bethel Church of Christ. Funeral services will be Thursday, August 11, 2022, at 2:00 PM at Booneville Funeral Home. Visitation will begin at 12:00 PM, Thursday, until service time. Bro. Ronnie Livingston will be officiating. Burial will be in the New Bethel Church of Christ Cemetery. There will be no graveside service. Booneville Funeral Home will be in charge of the arrangements. She is survived by two sons, Billy "Chopper" Taylor and wife Brenda and Bobby "Beaver" Taylor and his wife Jolene, all of Booneville; granddaughters, Tiffany Johnson (David) of Marietta, Amber Gilley (Joe) of Booneville; great-grandson, Taylor Johnson of Marietta, Connor Gilley of Booneville; great-granddaughter, Lexie Johnson of Marietta; step-grandchildren, Shannon Ward (Ronny) of Marietta, Tonya Moreland (Eddie) of New Site; Keith Latham (Michelle) of Moulton, AL; a host of step-great-grandchildren; and a special niece, Annette Strange of Jumpertown. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 66 years, Doyle Dean Taylor; her parents; brother, Marlis "Buck" Smith; sister-in-law, Jeanette Smith; granddaughter, Tabatha Taylor, and a niece, Marlene Smith. The family would like to thank the staff of Landmark Nursing Home and Kindred Hospice for the care they provided over the last couple of months. Condolences may be extended to the family at boonevillefuneralhome.net.
