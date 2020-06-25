Iris Watts Taylor, 89, rejoined her husband, William Elisha “Bill” Taylor and our heavenly Father early Tuesday morning at St. Vincent North Hospital in Sherwood.
Iris was born on April 28, 1931 to Ernest and Christine Underwood Watts in Mississippi. Iris was a member of the First Baptist Church in Bay and attended regularly until her health forced her to be home. But during this troubled time we have been living she has enjoyed watching the services of the church online. She was a very special lady whose smile could light up the room and could and would talk to anyone.
It was recently said, “If you knew her, you loved her.” Her family saw this so many times, regardless of where they were.
She was preceded in death by her loving parents, her beloved husband and a dear brother, A C Watts, Sr.
She is survived by three children who were devoted to their mother, William Don Taylor (Jackie) of The Villages, Florida, Ron Taylor of Bay and Teresa Hutchison Bellamy (Robert) of Sherwood; six grandchildren who knew what it meant to be loved by an angel, Michael Taylor, Jill Taylor, David Taylor (Chrystal), Shane Hutchison (Michelle), Billy Taylor and Tara Hutchison Gates (Charlie); nine great-grandchildren that seemed to know her from the moment they were born; two siblings, Linda Watts Hancock (Jack) and Jerry Watts (Linda) who cherished their older sister; many nieces, nephews and a community of friends who felt the love of a true lady.
A celebration of her life will be 1:00 pm Friday, June 26, 2020 at First Baptist Church in Bay with Rev. Danny Taylor officiating. Interment will follow at Nettleton Cemetery under the direction of Gregg-Langford Bookout Funeral Home. (Masks are required)
The family will receive friends from 11:00 am until 1:00 pm Friday at the church.
Honored to serve as pallbearers are Shane Hutchison, David Taylor, Billy Taylor, Charlie Gates, Matthew Parham and Rob Hester.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.