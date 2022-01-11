James Randle Taylor, 53, resident of Myrtle, passed away unexpectedly of natural causes Friday, January 7, 2022 at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Services honoring the life of Mr. Taylor will be at 2PM Thursday, January 13, 2022 in The Memory Chapel of New Albany Funeral and Cremation Care with David Blaylock and Bro. Kevin Merritt officiating. Burial will follow in Bethel Cemetery Mr. Taylor was born on August 2, 1968 in Pontotoc, the son of the late James Paul and Sarah Ann Willard Taylor, Mr. Taylor was a graduate of the Myrtle public school system and was a valued employee for many years with Tupelo Fiber in the poly foam department. A Christian and member of New Hope Baptist Church in Myrtle, Mr. Taylor will be remembered for his love of gospel music and church event. He enjoyed outdoor activities that included riding horses and fishing and will be missed by those who knew and loved him/ Visitation will be from 11AM until 2PM Thursday, January 13, 2022 t New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care. Those left to cherish his memories include two sisters, Dinnah Taylor Coleman (Michael) of Pontotoc and Hollie Taylor of New Albany, two nieces and eight nephews. New Albany Funeral and Cremation Care invites you to share memories with the Taylor family at nafuneralsandcremationcare.com.
