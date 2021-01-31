James Clifton Taylor, 84, passed away on Saturday, January 30, 2021 at his home. He was born August 15, 1936 in Union County to Clifton and Mozel Dunnam Taylor. He was a lifelong resident of Union County and a member of Glenfield Baptist Church. He had worked in the furniture business, also as a truck driver and a school bus driver. James retired from the restaurant that he and his wife, Pansy, owned and operated for more than 19 years, where he enjoyed socializing and serving others. He enjoyed the outdoors, gardening, and spending time with his loyal companion, Sam. A funeral service for his family and close friends will be held at 2:00p.m. Monday, February 1, 2021 at United Funeral Service with Bro. Kara Blackard officiating. Visitation will be from 12:30p.m. until service time. Burial will be at Pleasant Hill Cemetery. James is survived by his wife, Pansy Lessel Taylor of New Albany; a daughter, Lisa Taylor Maharrey (Curtis) of Okolona; a step-daughter, Sandra Boland (David) of Blue Springs; a daughter-in-law, Beth Owen Taylor of New Albany; a sister, Peggy Taylor Lyons, a sister-in-law, Margaret Young Taylor, and a half-sister, Ceretha Taylor, all of New Albany; a brother, John Q. Taylor (Lea) of New Albany; six grandchildren, Haley Taylor Williams (Austin) of Vardaman, MS, Collin Taylor (Cassie) of New Albany, Taylor Reed Maharrey and Robert Alan Maharrey, both of Okolona; and Chris Boland (Natlie) and Alex Boland (Emily), of Blue Springs; and by five great grandchildren. He also leaves a host of nieces, nephews and cousins and his beloved best friend, Sam. He was preceded in death by his parents; his first wife, Bonnie Thornton Taylor; a son, Clifton Timothy Taylor; three brothers, Billy Taylor, Tommy Taylor and Roger Dale Taylor; two sisters, Phillis Elaine Taylor and Barbara Taylor Hamblin; a brother-in-law, Billy Lyons and a sister-in-law, Cora Taylor. Pallbearers will be Taylor Reed Maharrey, Collin Taylor, Austin Williams, Brandon Taylor, Tommy Taylor, Jr. and Ricky Gaines. Honorary pallbearers will be Robert Alan Maharrey, Alex Boland and Chris Boland. The family and the staff of United Funeral Service ask that all visitors wear a mask and observe social distancing. United Funeral Service is honored to be entrusted with these arrangements and remind friends and family that online condolences and guest registry can be left at www.unitedfuneralservice.com
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Latest e-Edition
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.