John D. Taylor, 74, passed away Wednesday, February 5, 2020, at NMMC Hospice in Tupelo. He was born October 12, 1945 to the late William Claude Taylor and the late Flora Agnes Pace Taylor. He was a member of Salem Baptist Church where he was Sunday School Director and helped lead the music. He loved Southern Gospel music and being with his family. Services will be 1:00 pm on Saturday February 8, 2020 at Salem Baptist Church where he will lie in state from 12:00-1:00. Visitation will be 5:00-8:00 pm on Friday February 7, 2020 and from 8:00-11:00 am Saturday at Senter Funeral Home. Ministers officiating the service will be Bro. Haskall Sparks and Bro. Kerry Lee Peden. Burial will be in Salem Cemetery. Survivors include his wife of 54 years, Corlis DeVaughn Taylor of Golden; son, Joey (Diana) Taylor of Peppertown; daughters: Connie Murrell and Darla (Shayne) Adams both of Golden; grandchildren: Johnathan (Christine) Taylor, Britany (Thomas) Marks, Brooklin Murrell, Morgan (Justin) Crane, Dylan Taylor, Drew York, Zach Bennett, Walker Adams, Emily Adams; 12 great-grandchildren; sister, Martha Grisham-Reich. Preceded in death by his parents; brothers: Bill Taylor, James Taylor, Clyde Taylor, Billy Joe Taylor. Pallbearers will be Johnathan Taylor, Walker Adams, Dylan Taylor, Thomas Marks, Drew York, Zach Bennett Honorary Pallbearers are his great-grandsons. Online condolences can be expressed at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com
